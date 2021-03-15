Manipur govt celebrates 4 years in power, launches over 300 projects

Manipur’s BJP-led coalition government on Monday celebrated '4 Years of Citizen-Centric Governance' and inaugurated 311 projects worth ₹1,096.05 crores apart from laying the foundation stone of 39 new projects to be taken up at a total estimated cost of ₹278.77 crore.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Biren Singh said that whatever the present state government had achieved was due to the unstinting support of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the co-operation of the people of Manipur. People of Manipur are indebted to the Central government for implementing Inner Line Permit System in the state, he said.

Highlighting the important achievements of the government, Biren said, "I met around 40,000 people to attend to their grievances within about three years before Covid-19 pandemic during monthly public meetings called 'Meyamgi Numit' (people's day) and hill leaders day' and solved about 17,000 public grievances."

Under the ‘Go to Village’ mission of the government, the CM said it took the governance to people’s doorsteps covering around 2,691 villages in a year besides reviving the government’s public transport system after a gap of 15 years. Around 6.75 lakh people have benefitted from PM’s Ayushman Bharat and CMHT, a state health schemes in the state, he added.

So far, the start-up scheme had covered around 1,000 entrepreneurs while 2.11 lakh households had been provided functional tap water connection till date against the target of 4.51 lakh households, he added.

In his speech, deputy chief minister Y Joykumar said that although most of the ministers and ruling MLAs are first-timers, the government could perform well due to its pro-people ideas and governance.

Manipur ministers Th Biswajit (works), Awangbow Newmai (forest) and S Rajen (education) also spoke on the occasion which was attended by top officials of the state. The day’s event was also telecast live through local TV channels and DIPR Manipur Facebook/YouTube. The district administrations in the state also observed the day.

The occasion also saw the release of a coffee table book on the government’s achievements, the release of a district-specific e-book, distribution of solar study lanterns to selected students of 16 districts, the launch of a mobile rural mart, among other significant events.

In March 2017, with its 21 MLAs, the BJP formed a coalition government with the support of four MLAs each from the NPP and the Naga Peoples Front besides one MLA each from the Trinamool Congress, the Lok Janshakti Party and an independent candidate in the 60-member House. The Congress had won 28 seats in the 2017 polls.

