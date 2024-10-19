Menu Explore
1 killed, 3 injured after being hit by speeding car on NH48

ByDebashish Karmakar
Oct 19, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Police identified the deceased as Parveen Kumar, 30, and one of the injured as his brother Sonu Kumar, 33 – both natives of Delhi residing in Binola, and two others remain to be identified

Gurugram: A man was killed and three others were left injured when a car allegedly speeding in the wrong lane hit them from the front on the service lane of National Highway-48 near Binola village in Bilaspur last Saturday, police said on Friday.

All four worked at a factory and were returning from a birthday party at about 11pm on Saturday (October 12) when the incident occurred, investigators said (Representational image)
All four worked at a factory and were returning from a birthday party at about 11pm on Saturday (October 12) when the incident occurred, investigators said (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Parveen Kumar, 30, and one of the injured as his brother Sonu Kumar, 33 – both natives of Delhi residing in Binola, and two others remain to be identified.

All four worked at a factory and were returning from a birthday party at about 11pm on Saturday (October 12) when the incident occurred, investigators said.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram police, said that a commuter had alerted the police control room about the incident and then they were rushed to civil hospital in Sector-10A.

Parveen, who was rushed to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, died on Wednesday night. The others, who suffered fractures and bruises, are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officers said.

On Thursday, following Sonu Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver at Bilaspur police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way).

