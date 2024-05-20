10-year-old boy abducted, killed for ransom; two held

A ten-year-old boy was abducted and murdered for ransom. The body of the boy was found in Handia area on Sunday morning following which his kin surrounded Kydganj police station and created a ruckus. Two persons, one of whom is the neighbour of the victim, have been arrested in this connection. They confessed to have abducted and killed the boy for ransom, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, Old Lashkar Line resident Shivmol Kumar is an ITI company employee. His ten-year-old son Ansh was a class four student. Ansh went missing in the evening on Friday. His mother Jyoti lodged an FIR of abduction at Kydganj police station after the family failed to find him. On the basis of some CCTV footages, police rounded up their neighbour Pammi and his friend Shani. On their confession, police recovered the body of Ansh at a deserted spot in Handia area on Sunday morning. The body was sent for autopsy.

Postmortem examination of the boy revealed that he was assaulted with some heavy object on his head. Police officials said that police recovered two bricks used by the accused to assault the victim.

The murdered boy’s kin and a large number of locals reached Kydganj police station and raised slogans against the police.

ACP Rajiv Yadav said two persons have been arrested in this connection. One of the accused, Pammi is the neighbour of the victim while Shani is a resident of Sarai Mamrez area. Primary questioning from them indicates that that they abducted the boy for ransom. However, they killed him and dumped his body in Handia as they feared that they may be caught. The duo was being questioned further in this connection, ACP added.