2 held after BPTP residents protest against minor’s drowning

Two more suspects, including the contractor, who was managing the three swimming pools inside the club of the BPTP township in Sector-37D were arrested on Saturday evening for their alleged negligence that led to the death of a boy by drowning, police said.

Incidentally, the arrests were made after at least 100 residents protested for nearly two hours at the office of the Gurugram police commissioner on Saturday morning demanding action against the management.

The residents had taken out a rally comprising of at least 80 cars displaying posters with “Justice for Mevansh” on them to reach the senior police officer’s office from their township.

According to the police, those arrested on Saturday were identified as the contractor Sumit Kumar and a lifeguard Naresh Kumar, both originally from Jind. Earlier on Thursday, police had arrested lifeguards Durg and Akash Kumar who were deployed at the 1.5 feet deep pool meant for children.

It was at this pool that the deceased five-year-old boy Mevansh Singla was initially present with his grandmother on Wednesday evening but later went towards the four feet deep pool meant for adults. He drowned when the woman went upstairs to bring some items.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of the Sector-10 police station, said that it was Sumit who had an agreement with the township management for the last two years to operate the three pools inside the club.

“Besides, Naresh, another lifeguard, who had started working there two months back, was the person on duty near the pool meant for adults when the accident took place,” he said.

The SHO said that further investigation was going on in the case and more arrests would be made if negligence of more people emerged.

Meanwhile, the residents, after reaching the CP’s office on Saturday morning, raised slogans against the developer for negligence resulting in the boy’s death.

Group captain (retired) Sandeep Sharma, the RWA president of BPTP Park Serene, where the deceased boy lived, said that they had been submitting written complaints to the management to ensure safety at the pools for the last two years but no action had been taken so far.

“Life guards never sit on the elevated platforms to keep watch. There is no access control for the pools. We will continue our protest until police take action against the negligent management,” Sharma added. Earlier, the residents had taken out a candlelight march inside the premises on Friday night as a symbolic protest.