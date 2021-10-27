Home / Cities / Others / 20 booked for attempt to murder after group clash in Ludhiana
others

20 booked for attempt to murder after group clash in Ludhiana

City Jagraon police lodged a case of attempt to murder against 20 persons of two groups that indulged in a scuffle at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Jagraon on Monday and opened fire at each other
The two groups clashed, pelted stones and opened fire at each other. (Representative photo)
The two groups clashed, pelted stones and opened fire at each other. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City Jagraon police lodged a case of attempt to murder against 20 persons of two groups that indulged in a scuffle at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Jagraon on Monday and opened fire at each other. However, no one was hurt in the clash.

ASI Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police lodged the case following a complaint filed by chicken shop owner Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi.

The police booked Harman Singh of Amargarh Kaler village, Mandeep Singh and Shivam of Jagraon, of one group, and Gulshan Kumar alias Sheru, Monu, Mithu of Kothe Sherjung village of the other group and their 13 accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant stated that the accused had indulged in a scuffle at a dhaba near his chicken shop. When he went out of his shop on hearing a commotion, he saw that the accused were pelting stones, bricks and later opened fire at each other.

The customers and the staff hid under the tables to avoid injury and informed the police immediately. The accused managed to flee before the cops could reach the spot.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out