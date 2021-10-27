20 booked for attempt to murder after group clash in Ludhiana

City Jagraon police lodged a case of attempt to murder against 20 persons of two groups that indulged in a scuffle at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Jagraon on Monday and opened fire at each other. However, no one was hurt in the clash.

ASI Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police lodged the case following a complaint filed by chicken shop owner Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi.

The police booked Harman Singh of Amargarh Kaler village, Mandeep Singh and Shivam of Jagraon, of one group, and Gulshan Kumar alias Sheru, Monu, Mithu of Kothe Sherjung village of the other group and their 13 accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant stated that the accused had indulged in a scuffle at a dhaba near his chicken shop. When he went out of his shop on hearing a commotion, he saw that the accused were pelting stones, bricks and later opened fire at each other.

The customers and the staff hid under the tables to avoid injury and informed the police immediately. The accused managed to flee before the cops could reach the spot.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab them.