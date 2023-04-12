Agra warehouse fire: Charred body of man found

The body of a 20-year-old man was found charred on Wednesday in a fire that broke out at a godown in Agra on Tuesday. The body was identified by the man’s parents, but the police have retained the DNA while sending the body for an autopsy. For representation only (HT Fiel Photo)

The godown, in Chipitola area within limits of Rakabganj police station of Agra, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire brigade reached the spot and could douse the flames after hours of effort.

“The deceased was identified as Krishna (20) a resident of locality within Tajganj police station of Agra city. The body was traced on Wednesday morning,” said deputy commissioner police (DCP) Agra Vikas Kumar.

There were drums of chemicals in the godown which caught fire.