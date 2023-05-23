Around 50 boats from Bhopal’s Water Sports Academy, along with 8 member group comprising coaches and technical advisors, reached Gorakhpur on Tuesday, three days ahead of the start of the national rowing championship as part of the third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG). 50 boats from Bhopal reach Gorakhpur for KIUG rowing championship (Pic for representation)

On Monday evening the sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav along with additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal had arrived in Gorakhpur to inspect the Ramgarh lake, where the three-day national rowing championship is being organised.

Yadav and Sehgal directed the local officials to ensure that the people as well as the players shouldn’t be inconvenienced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would inaugurate the national rowing championship on May 27. The three-day event would see 417 students from across 24 universities across the country playing around 30 matches.

The event is being looked at as an exercise that would help showcase Gorakhpur ability to host national level sports meet. Officials admitted it would also help in better branding of Gorakhpur.

Divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, CDO Sanjay Mina are monitoring the preparations for rowing championship.

Abdur Rahman

