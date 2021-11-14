Actor Sonu Sood’s sister to contest Punjab polls

Moga Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday officially announced the entry of his sister Malvika Sood Sacher, 39, into Punjab politics. She is likely to contest from upcoming Punjab assembly election Moga constituency, Sonu told a press conference at his house in the city, refusing to reveal the name of the party and the seat she will contest from, but did express a preference for his home town.

“I want to announce that Malvika will definitely come forward to serve people. She has done great work by serving the society in the past and she had got lot of love from people for this. Now she is ready and wants to return this love back to people,” he said, “Politics is the biggest platform for serving people. You can change people’s lives with just one signature. Besides, the system can be made better by staying in it.”

Malvika Sood has been active in Moga for the past few months, she met senior leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during their visits to Moga, in the past. Therefore, speculations are being made that she may replace Dr Harjot Kamal, Moga MLA, if she joins the Congress. The AAP is also yet to announce its candidate from the seat.

When asked about which party she will contest from, he said, “Ideology is more important than the party. Association with a political party is always a very important decision to make. It takes so much time to make such decisions. We will meet more people and will also discuss our ideas and ideology before joining a political party. However, we will make sure to announce it at the right time.”

“We have also not decided about the assembly seat she will contest from. However, we have spent our life in Moga. Therefore, we will always try to improve this city,” he answered while replying to a question. Sonu added, “I will only campaign for ideology, not political party.”

On her plans for public service, Malvika said, “The development of health and education sector is my top priority. We can solve many problems and issues, including drug menace, with the help of better education.”