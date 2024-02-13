Agnipath scheme: Regular cadre registration for online CEE begins

Registration for online common entrance examination (CEE) for 2024 for Indian Army Agnipath scheme regular cadre has commenced from February 13 and will continue till March 22. (Sourced pic for representation)

Eligible candidates can apply through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website. Videos explaining the registration and application process are available on the website, stated Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (Defence), Prayagraj.

The aspirants will have to first appear for an online CEE, which will be a computer-based test. Each aspirant has to pay an examination fee of ₹250 to appear in online CEE. The online CEE will be conducted from April 22 onwards at various examination centres in the state. To acquaint the aspirants with online computer-based test, a mock test for practice is available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website, he added.

In case of any query, the aspirants may contact nearest Army Recruiting Office, added PRO (defence).