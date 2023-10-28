Ahead of World Cup clash, Lucknow’s ‘mehman nawazi’ scores big with cricket’s finest

LUCKNOW The City of Nawabs is abuzz with excitement as cricket fever has gripped the state capital in anticipation of the forthcoming World Cup cricket match between India and England at Ekana Stadium this Sunday. Culinary experts have crafted a specially curated Awadhi Cuisine menu for cricketers and their families. (HT Photo)

While the players from both teams are engrossed in their rigorous training and preparations, they, along with their families, are basking in the royal treatment and savouring Lucknow’s exquisite “mehman nawazi” (hospitality) with an exclusive getaway.

The English cricket team, hosted by The Centrum Hotel, is revelling in an experience that seamlessly blends relaxation, extravagance, and sheer delight. Nestled in a serene oasis, the hotel provides a wide array of amenities that enable guests to reconnect with nature and find solace away from the cricket fervour.

On a sunny Saturday morning, England’s Harry Brook was spotted indulging in a round of golf, while the previous night, some of his teammates tried their hand at lawn tennis. Meanwhile, the children of England’s leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, and all-rounder, Moeen Ali, were seen engaging in a spirited game of cricket in the open areas of the hotel.

To enhance their experience, The Centrum’s culinary experts have crafted a specially curated Awadhi Cuisine menu, providing cricketers and their families with a taste of India’s rich heritage. Guests will be treated to a delectable array of dishes such as Egg Benedict, Quinoa Pilaf, Honey Glazed Pork, Smoked Salmon, Lucknow Galawat, Dum Ki Gosht, Warki Paratha, Khamiri Roti, Awadhi Gosht Biryani, and Osso Buco, among others, said Sarvesh Kumar Goel, the founder of the property.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and India on Sunday, the Indian team and their families are also relishing their time at another hotel in Vibhuti Khand. Here, hundreds of fans gather to catch a glimpse of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and other Team India players.

“All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who boasts an impressive 48 ODI centuries to his name. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Kohli can equal Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI century record on Sunday. Achieving this milestone would not only make history but also give Lucknow a memorable moment to cherish and cheer for,” said Abhinav Shukla, a city resident working in the private sector. He fondly recalls a photograph taken alongside Virat around 2011 when India last lifted the World Cup. Abhinav is one of many cricket enthusiasts who are hopeful that the Indian team, with key players in remarkable form, will once again clinch the trophy this time.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON