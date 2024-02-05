 Allahabad HC stays Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s order cancelling contract - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Allahabad HC stays Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s order cancelling contract

Allahabad HC stays Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s order cancelling contract

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Feb 05, 2024 06:01 PM IST

The petitioner’s contract was cancelled because his character certificate attached with contract was cancelled by DM, Aligarh

The Allahabad high court has stayed the Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s order cancelling the contract granted to one Manoj Kumar Gautam for installation of 135 uni-poles (digital) in the city for advertisement purposes.

The Allahabad high court in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
The Allahabad high court in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The bench comprising justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice SQH Rizvi granted interim relief in the petition filed by Gautam, whose contract was cancelled because his character certificate attached with contract was cancelled by DM, Aligarh, on October 4, 2023, after registration of an FIR against Gautam in a criminal offence.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Advocate Tanisha Jahangir Monir appearing for the petitioner argued that the cancellation order of character certificate of the petitioner was quashed by another bench of high court in separate proceedings. Therefore, cancellation of the contract awarded to the petitioner by the Aligarah Nagar Nigam was wrong.

The court, after hearing the parties concerned, said that it cannot be said that as on date there is no character certificate in existence in favour of the petitioner.

While fixing March 4 as the next date of hearing in the case and staying the order cancelling contract awarded to the petitioner, the court directed respondents to file their reply and observed, “Till the next date of listing, effect and operation of the order dated 23.12.2023 passed by the respondent no.4 shall be kept in abeyance.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On