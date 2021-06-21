Amritsar man kills father for refusing to fund drug addiction

AMRITSAR A 55-year-old man, Sukhchain Singha, was assaulted by his son for refusing to give him money for drugs at Sarangra village in Chogawan block, police said on Monday.

The crime happened around a week ago, but police say they received a complaint after Sukhchain succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Monday. The victim’s wife Kulwant Kaur said, “My elder son Jaswinder Singh is a drug addict and kept demanding money from my husband to fund this addiction. Our refusal always led to fights. Some time ago, my husband sold a part of our land and my son wanted that money for drugs. Our neighbour Ranjit Singh instigated my son to fight with my husband to get that money.”

She added, “A few days ago, he again asked for money. On my husband’s refusal, he hit him on the head with a hatchet. On Monday, he succumbed to injuries.”

Lopoke SHO said the victim was a farmer. “The accused, a drug addict, is absconding. He is married and has two children.” A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Jaswinder at Lopoke police station. The family’s neighbour Ranjit Singh has also been booked for instigating the accused.