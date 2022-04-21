Car runs over pedestrians in Assam, drags man for 9km; 2 dead: Police
SILCHAR: Two persons were killed in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said.
The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
According to onlookers, the car not only ran over the group of pedestrians but dragged Sanjay Teli by its wheels even as he kept screaming in pain.
“The speeding car ran over the group and Sanjay somehow got stuck on the wheels of the car. But the driver didn’t stop, instead he increased the speed to run away,” a local resident said. Teli’s body was found in front of a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the India-Bangladesh border.
Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur confirmed that the BSF camp, where the body was found, is around 9 km away from Rajpur where the incident happened.
Three others including Krishna Adhikari, Babu Munda and Nirmal Baishnab sustained severe injuries after getting hit by the same car.
Officials from both Katigorah and Kalain Police station reached the spot and recovered the dead body of Sanjay Teli. According to them, Teli died due to severe injuries and some parts almost separated from his body.
Police took the injured persons to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals where Krishna Adhikari died within a few hours. The other two are also critical according to the doctors.
Cachar SP said that the car bearing the registration number AS 11R 1270, was seized by the police. One person has been arrested in this connection and his interrogation is underway.
“The arrested individual has confessed that he was seated inside the car when the incident happened but he jumped off at one point to save himself. He has revealed the identity of the driver who also owns the car. We have traced him already and will arrest him soon,” he said.
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
