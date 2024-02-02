Assam: Five people arrested for thrashing, tonsuring alleged bike lifter

The Assam police have arrested five people from Cachar district for allegedly thrashing a suspected bike lifter and later tonsuring him. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place in Katigorah area of the district near the India-Bangladesh border on January 30 and the case was registered on the next day, the police said.

“A video of the incident was recorded and based on that we identified the accused,” officials said.

Joseph Keivom, officer in-charge of Katigorah police station, on Friday said that a motorcycle was stolen from neighbouring district Karimganj on January 29. The owners tracked the GPS system installed in the vehicle and caught the bike lifter in Cachar on January 30.

“After being caught, the bike lifter tried to escape by running through a paddy field when the locals stopped and thrashed him. The locals then tied him to an electric pole, shaved his head and recorded a video which was later released on social media,” Keivom said.

Police said they identified around 30 people involved in the incident and arrested five of them for their direct involvement, while 25 others have been asked to appear before the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ahmed Choudhury, Abul Hussain Choudhary, Jiyabur Rahman Choudhary, Rubel Alam Choudhary and Shahjahanul Islam Choudhary, all locals aged between 24 and 30 years.

They were arrested under sections 145 (unlawful assembly), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 335 (causing grievous hurt on sudden provocation), 501 (making mark or print with intention to defame) and some others of the Indian Penal Code.

“They were produced before the court after arrest and the court remanded them to police custody. We are investigating the matter further,” Keivom said.

The alleged bike lifter was also charged with theft, the police added.