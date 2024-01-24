Ayodhya biz community sees bright future for town

The business community in Ayodhya is upbeat about the massive turnout of people following the consecration ceremony and foresees a bright future. The Ram Mandir is all set to propel Ayodhya’s turnaround story, it says. Ayodhya town (HT File Photo)

“We were apprehensive about the response of tourists following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. But after the massive turnout of people in the last two days we are assured of bright business prospects here in Ayodhya,” said Arun Agarwal of the Faizabad Hotel Owners’ Association.

Reports suggest that Ayodhya will be the new religious tourism destination of the country, added Agarwal, citing reports in newspapers.

The business community in Ayodhya feels that for the next five to six months, the flow of tourists in the temple town will not ebb.

“In the immediate future, we see no slowing in business activity in Ayodhya. In the long run, things will change for the better,” said Nand Lal Gupta, who owns a sweetmeat shop at Hanuman Garhi.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited people from across the country to visit Ayodhya after January 26.

Special trains carrying devotees will reach Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. All this will boost the local economy, said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Ayodhya figures at 16th position on the list of 75 UP districts in terms of investment, after the Global Investors’ Summit in February, 2023.

Those keeping a close watch on Ayodhya feel that the proposed New Ayodhya Township project, or the Greenfield Township, will be the most ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government for the temple town. The township project has been conceptualised to decongest existing Ayodhya.

This project will further boost Ayodhya’s economy and will carry forward the change propelled by the Ram Mandir in town.

The housing and urban planning department of the state government will execute the New Ayodhya Township project that will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project on December 30 last when he was in Ayodhya to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.