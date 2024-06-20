BHU’s Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya gets heritage building as hostel

To solve the accommodation issue of outstation students of Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya of the Banaras Hindu University, the varsity has renovated and allocated Charu Mahal, a heritage building, to the school for the purpose. The building has 20 flats and 52 rooms, and can comfortably accommodate nearly 120 students. HT Image

The school, which finds its roots in 1883 and was brought under the management of BHU in 1918, attracts students from various states of the country. Hence, hostel availability for students hailing from cities other than Varanasi has been a long pending issue. This has now been resolved.

For the purpose, the renovation of Charu Mahal was undertaken on priority basis on the initiative of vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain. The building which is estimated to be nearly 150 years old and has assumed the status of a heritage structure, has been equipped with all the necessary amenities needed for the occupants.

The VC said that the university gives topmost importance to the needs of students. “As compared to university students, school students have different set of needs when they go to the outstation for studies. Hence, we prioritized the availability of hostel rooms for the students of Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya. We are committed to provide better infrastructure and facilities to our students and we are constantly working to achieve this,” he said.

Dr Anand Kumar Jain, principal, Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya, said the two-floor building has not been in a good state for long and wasn’t even being optimally utilized. “Now that it has been renovated and handed over to the school, it is going to be beneficial for our students. We are grateful to the vice-chancellor for his visionary leadership,” said Dr Jain.