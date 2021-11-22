Bihar journalist critically injured after being shot at

After a week when Madhubani based journalist Buddhi Nath Jha, who worked in a news portal, was killed, a journalist identified as 30-year-old Balram Kumar was shot at Geetwas market under Raniganj police station of Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday late evening, officials said.

The victim, a small businessman working in a news portal in Araria, is battling for his life at a private hospital in Purnia.

Locals later caught the accused and handed him over to police after thrashing him. He is under treatment at Araria district hospital in police custody.

Araria sub-divisional police officer Pushkar Kumar said, “The incident is related to personal enmity and police are investigating the matter from all angles including a possible love affair.”

The accused allegedly had an affair with the close relative of the victim and when the scribe resisted, the accused Suman Kumar Varnwal, a resident of Batouna village under Raniganj police station in Araria, shot the former in the market.

According to the reports, the victim had also lodged a complaint at Raniganj police station two months ago after the accused threatened to kill him. Even later, he was threatened on Facebook.

District president of Araria journalist association Amarendra Kumar has demanded stern action against the accused. “The attack is indicative of the fact that journalists are not safe and secure,” he said and added the association would hand over a petition to the district administration for the safety of the scribes.

Meanwhile, the doctors treating the injured journalist said his condition is still critical. “We are trying our best to save his life,” they said.

A week ago, a journalist working in a news portal in Madhubani district was killed and his body was later recovered from a farm field.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav in a tweet condemned the attacks on journalists in Bihar. Taking a dig at the Bihar government he said if the journalists dare call it a jungle raj they would be punished by this or that pretext.