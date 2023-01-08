Home / Cities / Others / Biting cold cripples normal life in Gkp, other east U.P. districts

Biting cold cripples normal life in Gkp, other east U.P. districts

Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Biting cold, dense fog and chilly wind has crippled normal life in most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Kushinagar

A cotton candy vendor crosses the railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Biting cold, dense fog and chilly wind has crippled normal life in most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Kushinagar. Thousands of poor people including daily wagers , agricultural labourers and auto rickshaw drivers are largely affected and are struggling for their livelihood on the streets.

On Saturday night, a viral video of a portable bonfire being stolen near Mahewa crossing was the subject of discussion among traders on Sunday. Trader Anil Singhania handed over the video to the police and registered a complaint to check such incidents. SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said following the complaint a case had been registered and police were identifying the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the metrological department officials said Saturday night was the coldest when minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celcius in the district. Officials said it was the coldest night in the last 10 years in this season. Weather scientist JP Gupta said this condition would continue for three more days and more chilly nights were expected.

Icy winds blowing from Himalayan region with 13 km per hour speed swept Maharajganj and Gorakhpur district. Metrological department officials have predicted further dip in minimum temperature by two degrees in the night. Long spell of excess cold has caused an increase in health problems.

Also, dense fog engulfed the district as visibility reduced to 200 metres and hit movement of traffic. Various markets at Indo-Nepal Border towns remained closed as buyers were not turning up.

Due to poor visibility and harsh weather conditions, the flights for Mumbai, Prayagraj and Delhi from Gorakhpur airport were cancelled for the fourth consecutive day and around a dozen long route trains are also running 6 to 8 hours late from their scheduled time.

