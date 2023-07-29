Divided ‘I.N.D.I.A’ set to lose against united India in 2024: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

PRAYAGRAJ Coming down hard on Congress–led ‘I.N.D.I.A’ (or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) that currently comprises 26 Opposition parties, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that state of ‘I.N.D.I.A’ is like that of a plane whose pilots are ‘anadi (clumsy) and passengers are ‘Khiladi’ (players). He said that such a plane either has an emergency landing or it simply crashes. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (HT Photo)

“I.N.D.I.A has more than 25 pilots and more than 35 players and so, we can guess its fate very well,” he said. Speaking to media persons at his ancestral Bhadari village in Pratappur development block of Prayagraj, Naqvi said ‘I.N.D.I.A’ has done the work of dividing India into pieces by putting a dot after every letter in its name. He was visiting his native village for Moharram.

“This time, the election is going to be between the ‘divided India’ and ‘united India’. The coalition I.N.D.I.A will get trapped in the maze of its cleverness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sheer work has upset the Mathematics of the Opposition. They can neither compete with Modi alone nor together can they defeat Modi. No matter what the opposition does, it will not be successful at all,” claimed the former minister.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Naqvi said that it is nothing but ‘political tourism’ that he enjoys from time to time and “during which he crosses the heights of hypocrisy”. Naqvi said that the condition of the opposition today is like a loom sans any yarn or cotton.

“Narendra Modi got 283 seats in 2014, around 350 in 2019, and in 2024, the opposition will get 440 volts of electric shock. The Opposition will have to bear the brunt of mistakes made in 2023 in 2024. This time ‘I.N.D.I.A’ versus India fight is going to happen in which India will win and I.N.D.I.A will lose,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also said that unnecessary propaganda is being spread by the Opposition leaders regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The implementation of UCC will neither affect anyone’s religious faith nor any of their interests. Instead, the society will get rid of the cobweb of different types of laws. We are not opposing the Real India at all, but are opposing the ‘tukde-tukde’ mentality, he added.

