BJP nervous, misusing ED, CBI: Dimple Yadav

In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav accused the party of misusing the institutions like the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department. SP MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav took part in an election campaign. (File Photo)

While interacting with the mediapersons in Mainpuri during an election campaign on Thursday, Dimple Yadav further said the BJP was nervous because of the strong alliance of the opposition and thus it was resorting to tactics of instigating cross-voting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dimple Yadav had won by-election at Mainpuri after the seat was vacated due to demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of Samajwadi Party.

When asked about recent cross-voting by Samajwadi Party MLAs in the Rajya Sabha polls, the SP leader said, “INDIA bloc is all ready for the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Congress are in good position as alliance partners and are having good prospects against BJP.’

“The recent cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections reflects that BJP is nervous because of the alliance and is not prepared to face it, and it is thus adopting such tactics and offering packages for cross voting,” she said.

“In recent years, we have seen how government institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are being misused by the BJP in power. These notices have not only been served to the Samajwadi Party president but to all those who are raising voice against the government,” said Dimple Yadav when asked about the recent CBI summon to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in an old matter.

“BJP is nervous and thus attempting to bring down any voice in the opposition. But the alliance is getting good response as the citizens are fed up with the failed governance of the BJP and they now understand that this election is very important for saving the democracy,” she said.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, she said there were no jobs for youth, rural economy was in bad shape because of faulty schemes like ‘Agniveer’.

“Women are unsafe as crime is unabated and masses are all set to vote out BJP despite all tactics adopted by the BJP to disrupt unity in the opposition camp,” said Dimple.