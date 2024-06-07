BJP, SP begin strategising for Phulpur assembly seat bypolls

Following BJP candidate Praveen Patel’s narrow win as a Member of Parliament from Phulpur parliamentary constituency, the stage is now set for a hotly contested by-election for the Phulpur Assembly constituency from where he is the sitting MLA having won the seat in 2022. HT Image

The discussions have started among leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), strategising for this electoral battle that would be taking place within the Phulpur Lok Sabha domain.

Praveen Patel, now the newly-elected MP from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, is a three-time MLA winning twice from the seat—in 2017 (then named Jhunsi) and in 2022.

The Phulpur seat, previously known as Jhunsi, underwent a name change post-delimitation.

Praveen Patel’s political journey commenced in 2007 when he clinched the post of MLA winning from the Jhunsi Assembly segment, contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

However, the 2012 Assembly elections saw him suffering a setback as he lost from here under the banner of BSP after the constituency was rechristened as Phulpur. In this contest, he was defeated by Samajwadi Party’s Syeed Ahamad.

Now, with Praveen Patel ascending to the seat of MP, the focus has shifted to the Phulpur Assembly seat that he would be leaving vacant. BJP leadership has signalled an all-out effort in fielding a strong contender for this electoral showdown. Numerous BJP stalwarts have expressed keen interest in vying for this prestigious seat, shared a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, SP too is gearing up to present a robust candidate. In all probability, the candidate would be declared in partnership with Congress in a bid to replicate the voter support witnessed by the alliance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the bypolls as well, shared a SP leader.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed nine of its legislators becoming Parliamentarians in the 2024 election.

Altogether, 13 MLAs and four MLCs had contested the Lok Sabha elections. Eight legislators including five MLAs and three MLCs lost the elections, while 9 MLAs and 1 MLC won their contests.

Besides, BJP MLA from the Phulpur assembly seat Praveen Patel won from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Prayagraj district, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sitting MLA from Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district, secured victory from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. UP’s PWD minister and MLC Jitin Prasada secured victory from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat. SP MLA Ziaur Rehman from Kundarki, in Moradabad district, secured victory from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat. Senior SP leader and former minister Lalji Verma, MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar district, won the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat. NISHAD party MLA Vinod Kumar Bind from Majhawan assembly constituency won from the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket while RLD MLA from Meerapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district, Chandan Chauhan, won the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat.