Boy attacked by crocodile in Sonbhadra, under treatment

An 11-year-old boy was gravely injured when a crocodile attacked him near Murtiya village under Ubbha police outpost area in Sonbhadra on Thursday. The boy had gone to the pond to get the cattle out of it. The boy is under treatment at the district hospital. The injured boy receiving treatment at a hospital (HT Photo)

Lavkush Gond, 11, son of Chandresh Gond, resident of Ubbha village of Murtiyan Gram Panchayat, went to the pond as some cattle were in the pond. Crocodiles live in the dam. Standing on the edge of the dam, Lavkush started shouting to get the cattle out of the water. Meanwhile, a crocodile came out of the water and pounced on Lavkush’s left hand in its jaws and started pulling him into the water.

Hearing his screams, the shepherd children grazing the cattle nearby immediately reached the spot. They had Lavkush hold a plastic pipe lying there in his right hand and started pulling him towards themselves. On one side, the children were pulling Lavkush with the pipe, while on the other side, the crocodile started pulling Lavkush towards itself.

Meanwhile, the villagers of the nearby area reached there and got down into the pond and beat the crocodile with sticks and freed Lavkush from its jaws.

The family members rushed Lavkush to Ghorawal Community Health Center. Due to his critical condition, the doctor referred him to the district hospital after first aid.

According to the doctor, the bone of Lavkush’s left hand is broken, there are injuries on the leg and back as well. He is under treatment.