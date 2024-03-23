BSP expels its Shravasti MP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced that it had expelled its Shravasti MP Ram Shiromani Verma and cited “indiscipline and involvement in anti-party activities” as the reason for the step. For Representation Only: BSP supremo Mayawati (PTI File)

A letter by BSP district president Lal Chand Kori stated that Verma was involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. Kori went on to state in his letter that despite being warned several times, when the MP didn’t improve, the party took the decision to expel him.

Kori also made it clear that the expulsion order was issued by him on the directives of the party high command. Of the 10 Lok Sabha MPs who had won on the BSP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that BSP contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, many have left the BSP and joined other parties. For instance, BSP’s sitting MP Ritesh Pandey (Ambedkar Nagar), Sangeeta Azad (Lalganj) and Danish Ali (Amroha) have already left the party. While Pandey and Azad have joined the BJP, Danish Ali has joined the Congress and is expected to be the party pick from Amroha.

Pandey has been named the BJP candidate from Ambedkar Nagar.

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav (Jaunpur) had participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra to make their intentions clear. However, BSP leaders claimed that the decision by these leaders wouldn’t matter for all of them jumped ship on knowing that the party won’t repeat them in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.