Cardiologist all the way New Jersey has his finger on the pulse of protesters

New Delhi: When Swaiman Singh, 34, a cardiologist from New Jersey, joined the farmers’ agitation in November, he did not anticipate that the agitation would go on for 100 days, and beyond
By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:24 PM IST

New Delhi: When Swaiman Singh, 34, a cardiologist from New Jersey, joined the farmers’ agitation in November, he did not anticipate that the agitation would go on for 100 days, and beyond.

“I’d come to India on five days’ leave, and thought I’d arrange some doctors at the site before leaving. But when I saw the plight of our elderly farmers, I just couldn’t go back,” he said.

Singh, who’s been living in the US for 24 years, and had volunteered as a doctor during the Black Lives Matter protest, says he has now left his fellowship programme at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center midway.

Since late November, he has camped at the Tikri protest site, providing free medical assistance to thousands of farmers. He has also started a night shelter, a movie theatre, and a library to lend support to the agitation. Singh and his colleagues call their camp “Pind California” -- famous in the neighbourhood for providing all kinds of assistance to agitating farmers.

“Our political leaders have made tall claims of turning Punjab into California in the past, but have failed. By working for our community here, we wanted to create a blueprint on how to provide for the people in a democratic set-up. That was the idea behind setting up schools, medical camps, movie theatre, and shelters, among others,” he said.

Singh, who witnessed the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, said several of his team members were injured in clashes between farmers and police that day.

Under the banner of his non-government organisation, the Five Rivers Heart Association, Singh said nearly 100 doctors are posted at the protest spots on a rotational basis. They also have around 1,000 doctors on call across the world for tele-consultations, and to help with the medical camps that conduct physical therapy and carry out tests.

“The major difference between the protests in the US and here is the way the administration treats protesters; here, the government has cut off the internet, food, water, and sanitation facilities. The gutters are overflowing as there are barely any sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness at these sites. There can be an outbreak of malaria or dengue here at any time, but they don’t care. We have lost over 200 farmers during the agitation so far, and, yet, no one is talking about it,” he said.

The cardiologist says he’s barely met his daughter in the past seven months -- first, due to the pandemic, and now because of the protests. “I recently went home for a day (to his home town in Punjab), and she was angry with me for being away. She did not want to let go of me,” he said. “Of course, work and family life have been affected but we are fighting for a greater cause.”

There are regular movie screenings at Pind California on revolutionary themes, Singh said. “From Bhagat Singh to Subhas Chandra Bose to Chotu Ram, we focus on showing movies that will inspire people to carry on with this revolutionary fight.”

With summer approaching, the team is now working on building bamboo hutments to protect the farmers from the heat and mosquitoes. “If the government thinks that these farmers will tire eventually and go back, they are wrong. Over the past few months, I’ve seen them stand united in their fight to repeal the laws,” he said.

Fighting disinformation with facts, movies and social media

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: When student-activist Navkiran Natt, 29, joined the farmers’ agitation in November and watched it grow, she realised the need to counter misinformation on the protests
HC asks cops to find official who leaked riot accused’s statement to media

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi high court on Friday said that riot accused Asif Iqbal Tanha’s disclosure statement to the police had been “leaked” to the media and directed the police to identify and fix responsibility of all erring officials
Football player who runs Singhu’s laundromat

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Tony Sandhu, a 43-year-old former football player who represented Punjab at various national competitions in the late 1990s, was among the first few farmers to reach the Singhu Border on November 26
His space to read and debate is now a place for learning

By Shiv Sunny
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: About a fortnight after the protest against three contentious farm laws began at the Singhu border, 27-year-old Sukhwinder Singh Barwa realised that while basic needs such as food, medicines and toilet facilities were slowly being taken care of, the farmers still lacked an avenue to constructively use their time while union leaders held talks with the government
Abuse survivor who’s now the first legal port of call

By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyer Simranjeet Kaur Gill, 34, says she chose to stay back in Mohali when her family moved to Canada a decade ago
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE Even though the heavy rainfall events in Pune city have increased over the past few years, a recent study undertaken by scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has highlighted that consecutive days of moderate rainfall in the city and adjoining areas last year filled the three dams (Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla) solving the drinking water issue
