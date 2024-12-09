Menu Explore
Central PSU official, three others arrested by CBI in bribery case

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Dec 09, 2024 09:27 AM IST

CBI officials said they have arrested the group general manager of Kolkata-based company on charges of taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a real estate company promising them work orders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior official of central PSU Bridge and Roof Company Limited, a multi-discipline design, engineering, construction and EPC solutions company and three others from Bhubaneswar on charges of indulging in corrupt and illegal activities over awarding work orders and clearing bills in lieu of bribe.

The group general manager was alleged to have promised to adjust the said amount in future billings. (Representative file photo)
The group general manager was alleged to have promised to adjust the said amount in future billings. (Representative file photo)

CBI officials said they have arrested the group general manager of Kolkata-based company, a central public sector enterprises under ministry of heavy industries involved in engineering and construction work, on charges of taking 10 lakh bribe from a real estate company promising them work orders.

The group general manager was caught with the bribe money in front of a hotel in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening while the same was being given to him by the owner of a real estate firm.

The group general manager was alleged to have promised to adjust the said amount in future billings.

“We had laid a trap on Saturday evening and caught Chanchal Mukherjee while he took the bribe of 10 lakh. He tried to dodge us by changing cars at least 3 times. The bribe money was recovered. The other persons were arrested for their role as co-conspirators in abetting and facilitating bribes. All the arrested accused persons were produced before the court of Special Judge CBI in Bhubaneswar,” said a CBI official.

