Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists gunned down in Narayanpur encounter

At least 14 suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district on Friday, police said. Maoist rebels train in a forest area in eastern India. (AP File Photo)

As per a statement issued by Bastar police, the encounter started around 1 pm in the forest of Abhujhmad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation.

The bodies of the Maoists are yet to be identified, and more details awaited as police teams are still in the jungle, the officials said.

Abujhmad straddles between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, is known as ‘unknown hill’ as the 6,000 sq km of thick forest has not been surveyed since the British era. The jungle is the epicentre of Maoist activities and about a dozen senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) are said to be still camping there.

“ The encounter is still going on . We have recovered seven bodies in the afternoon and seven just now. The figures can increase ,” said a senior police officer adding that Maoists are cardonned off in the jungles of Thulthuli and Gevdi villages which is south Abujmad.

The statement issued by police in the afternoon further revealed that a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot.

Police sources said that they had information that the senior cadres of East Bastar Division of CPI ( Maoist) had convened a meeting in the jungles of Thulthuli village.

“ Acting on the information, a team of district reserve guard ( DRG) Dantewada and DRG Narayanpur were sent to the jungle for an anti-naxal operation on Thursday night,” said an officer.

With this encounter, a total of 171 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region in 2024.

Major encounters this year

September 2 : Nine Maoists, including six women cadres, in an encounter in Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

July 2 : Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Narayanpur district.

June 7 , Seven Maoists were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Narayanpur district.

On June 15, eight Maoists and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district.

On June 5, six Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur district.

May 23 : Seven Maoists were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border by security personnel.

May 10 : At least 12 Maoists died in an encounter in Bijapur.

On April 30 : At least 10 Maoist cadres, including three women, were neutralised along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

On April 16, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district, they said.