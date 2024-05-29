Cyclone Remal: 2 killed in in landslide, flood in Manipur

Two persons died in two different incidents in Manipur‘s Senapati district due to landslide and flooding after severe cyclone Remal triggered heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours, according to officials familiar with the matter. People carry their belongings through a flooded street following rains after the landfall of Cyclone Remal in Imphal on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to a report received on Wednesday from Senapati district headquarter, 60 km north of Imphal, a 34-year-old man died due to landslide on the Senapati-Thonglang Road and three others sustained injuries around 5.30pm on Tuesday. The injured persons were admitted in a private health clinic at Senapati.

The other victim, who was drowned at Senapati river on Tuesday, is said to be an 83-year-old woman from Senapati. It may be mentioned that two minors were injured during a landslide at Ukhrul on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Senapati District administration said it has extended aid to the families evacuated due to incessant rain, consequent rising of water level and breach of embankment in several localities. The administration has also designated three relief camps. The evacuated families were distributed with Rice, edible oils, Dals, Salts and drinking water.

The Cyclone Remal triggered heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding in the low-lying areas in Manipur and a landslide in hill areas, severely impacting normal life for the second day on Wednesday.

The state government has directed schools to remain closed till May 31 as a precautionary measure. Similarly all undergraduate examinations scheduled during May 29-31,2024 in the state are postponed while classes of all departments and centres of the Manipur University have also been cancelled on Wednesday.

The situation worsened on Wednesday due to breaching of water at several riverbanks in Imphal East district.

As per Imphal Meteorological centre rainfall data, Ukhrul recorded 105mm from 8.30am, May 28 till 8.30am May 29, followed by 89mm in Imphal West,74mm in Jiribam,64.2mm in Thoubal,62.6mm in Churachandpur,63.2mm in Bishnupur,60.8 in Tamenglong and 40.5mm in Chandel.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to all citizens to stay informed through official channels for updates and follow the guidance provided by local authorities.

Chief minister N Biren Singh visited the flood affected areas. Sharing a video of such an inspection visit on X, he wrote, “Due to water breaches in several riverbanks, many lives including cattle have been seriously affected.”

“All concerned authorities of the state government, security personnel, NDRF and local volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure safety and provide assistance to everyone affected. Those who got stranded in severely affected areas are being relocated to safe places using boats,” he said.