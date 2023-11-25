Death toll rises to 12 in Mathura market fire

The death toll in the cracker market fire in Raya town of Mathura district on Diwali day rose to 12 on Saturday as two more people succumbed to death within a week. Fire at the Cracker Market in Raya town of Mathura on Diwali. (File Photo HT)

“Twelve people have died during treatment after being burned in a fire in the cracker market in Raya town of Mathura on Diwali day. Several of the injured were shifted to a higher center of treatment in Agra and thereafter to Delhi but could not be saved,” said Dr. Bhoodev, additional chief medical officer, Mathura.

Meanwhile, statements are being recorded, including those who were eyewitnesses to the tragic fire that took place in the daytime on Diwali day. A probe has been ordered by the Mathura district administration.

“Statements are being recorded of those concerned with the tragedy that occurred on Diwali day in Raya town of Mathura. The report will be submitted to the district magistrate after being finalised,” stated Trigun Bisen, the superintendent of police (rural) for Mathura.

The superintendent of police (rural) for Mathura and the additional district magistrate (execution) were ordered to conduct the probe by the district magistrate of Mathura, Shailendra Singh.

Eight burn cases were brought to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital on November 12, with 90 to 95 percent burn injuries. In all, fourteen were injured in the fire tragedy.

The SP (rural) in Mathura had claimed that the cracker shops were set up in an open area, and all norms were followed.