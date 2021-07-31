Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches drug de-addiction centre
“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam. (ANI Photo)
“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches drug de-addiction centre

  • The centre not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of the problem.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST

Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday inaugurated a one-stop drug de-addiction centre ‘Suryoday Kendra’ in Sultanpuri, adding that the centre will also provide skill-based learning to victims of substance abuse.

“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Gautam.

The centre not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of the problem. It will also provide them the necessary guidance and counselling to families to deal with those addicted to drugs.

The Suryoday Kendra is also equipped with a digital library which will help children access free online coaching.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news de-addiction centre rajendra pal gautam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.