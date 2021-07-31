Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches drug de-addiction centre

Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday inaugurated a one-stop drug de-addiction centre ‘Suryoday Kendra’ in Sultanpuri, adding that the centre will also provide skill-based learning to victims of substance abuse.

“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Gautam.

The centre not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of the problem. It will also provide them the necessary guidance and counselling to families to deal with those addicted to drugs.

The Suryoday Kendra is also equipped with a digital library which will help children access free online coaching.