ED summons CPM MLA, Congress state chief in two separate cases in Kerala

ByVishnu Varma
Sep 11, 2023 03:48 PM IST

MLA Moideen was quizzed in connection with alleged fraud at a cooperative bank while Congress chief Sudhakar was questioned in a cheating case

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned CPM MLA AC Moideen and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran in two separate cases in Kochi on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned the two politicians in two separate cases . (File photo)

While Moideen was quizzed by ED for the first time in connection with alleged fraud at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur, the Congress leader was summoned for questioning in a cheating case in which arrested fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the prime accused.

Moideen, MLA from Kunnamkulam and former minister for local self-government in the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet, arrived at the ED office in Kochi around 9:30 am.

“ED officials had asked me to come, that’s why I am here,” he told reporters before walking into the office.

The agency is probing the alleged fraud to the tune of 150 crore at the CPM-controlled bank in Thrissur district where “benami” loans were sanctioned in cash to non-members of the bank by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge. It had said that these fraudulent loans were disbursed on Moideen’s instruction.

Moideen had failed to appear before the agency twice citing personal reasons. In August, his premises including his residence in Wadakkanchery were raided by ED officials in connection with the case and subsequently, bank accounts of him and his wife containing deposits of 28 lakh were frozen. Two alleged beneficiaries of the sanctioned illegal loans have been arrested by the ED.

Moideen has denied any role in the alleged bank fraud.

State Congress chief, Sudhakaran, arrived at the ED office on Monday morning in the Mavunkal cheating case. involving the sale of antiques. This is the second time that he has been quizzed in connection with the case.

“The last time I was called for questioning, I had submitted all records of my banks and my wealth. If there are any corrections needed, I am ready to do that. There is no evidence against me,” he told reporters.

Mavunkal, a dealer of fake antiques, had allegedly cheated several persons of 10 crore by claiming that he needed funds to clear procedures to collect a massive amount of money frozen by central government. The money was reportedly part of proceeds of sales of antique pieces sold to a royal family in the Gulf. After a probe into the case began in 2021, photos of Sudhakaran with Mavunkal were shared on social media.

One complainant in the case said that he had given money to Mavunkal in Sudhakaran’s presence.

The Congress state chief has maintained that he has no involvement in the financial dealings of Mavunkal and that he had met him solely for some treatment as the latter had claimed to be a cosmetologist.

Mavunkal is currently in jail after he was convicted by a POCSO court this year for raping a minor girl.

    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

