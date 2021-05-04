Ensure no job losses, salaries are given to staff on time: Dental Council of India to colleges

The Dental Council of India (DCI) advised all its affiliated self-financed colleges to not cut salaries of both staff and students who have been working non-stop at the forefront of Covid-19 relief for the past one year. In a letter, DCI further suggested that institutes should not lay off their staff in such trying times.

“We are all aware of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and the country is currently fighting a second wave of the pandemic. It goes without saying that the economic position of a person contributes a lot to their mental condition and staying mentally strong is the need of the hour,” said the circular released by the council in the last week of April.

It further stated that the circular follows recent directions issued by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, advising employers to not default on the payment of monthly salaries to their employees.

“All institutes are advised to extend their support and contribute to the national cause by not deducting salaries of staff and students employed at present, or laying off faculty or other employees, and ensure on-time payment during this hour of need,” said the circular signed by the DCI deputy secretary, Mukesh Kumar.

A similar demand has been made by several state governments as well as final-year resident doctors’ organisations who have been working extended shifts for the past 13 months.

“Most colleges are overworked at present, especially with the second wave of the pandemic pushing the present health infrastructure to the brink. It will be impossible for the medical and dental college hospitals to function without their employees. So we are all ensuring that no one loses their job in the midst of such crisis,” said the head of the management of a private dental institute in Pune.