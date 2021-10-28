Home / Cities / Others / FIR against Ludhiana SAD-BSP candidate for casteist remark
others

FIR against Ludhiana SAD-BSP candidate for casteist remark

Pritpal Singh Pali has also been booked for hurting religious sentiments; he led a protest in Ludhiana where these casteist remarks were allegedly made
Ludhiana Central SAD BSP candidate, Pritpal Singh Pali, made tthese allegedly casteist remarks on October 25; he is also president of the managing committee of Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana Central SAD BSP candidate, Pritpal Singh Pali, made tthese allegedly casteist remarks on October 25; he is also president of the managing committee of Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana Pritpal Singh Pali, the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance from Ludhiana Central constituency, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Moti Nagar police station on Thursday.

Pali, also the president of the management committee of the Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Ludhiana, is accused of hurting religious sentiments and using banned words during speech as part of a protest at Samrala Chowk against a Hindu organisation leader, Anil Arora, on October 25 (Monday). Arora also faces a case of hurting religious sentiments.

On Thursday afternoon, members of the Valmiki Samaj staged a protest against Pali at the Bharat Nagar Chowk and blocked traffic. Finally, police assured them of action and an FIR was lodged against Pali on the statement of Vicky Sahota, former vice-chairman, Safai Karamchari Welfare Commission.

Moti Nagar SHO inspector Vijay Kumar said a case under the SC/ST act has been lodged against Pritpal Singh Pali.

In his defence, Pali posted a video on his Facebook page, where he claims that he has not used derogatory words against any community. “Someone has morphed my video of the protest to defame me. I believe in all religions, but I still apologise from the Valmiki Samaj if any of my words have hurt anyone,” he says in the video. HT tried to contact him after the FIR, but his phone remained switched off till the filing of this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out