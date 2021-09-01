Flood-like situation in Gorakhpur districts as Rapti, Rohini continue to swell

Gorakhpur : People in many parts of Gorakhpur district were forced to use boats to move from one place to another as water from Rapti and Rohini rivers inundated many parts of the district on Wednesday.

Experts said if the rivers continued to rise, people could face a flood like situation as was the case in 1998.

On Tuesday DM Vijay Kiran Anand inspected the flood affected areas and told the villagers that while river Rohini was stable, but nothing could be predicted about Rapti.

Jal Shakti minister Dr Mahendra Singh inspected the embankments in Gorakhpur and said that the Yogi government would help the flood-hit and compensate their losses.

“This time it has rained thrice more than it did in previous years and that is why many rivers have crossed the danger mark. He said the embankments were safe despite the pressure of water,” the minister said.

Keeping in view the situation, administration has set up a flood control room.

River Rapti has already started breaching the embankment from the regulator at Mahewa from Habbort embankment from the last three days. Flood-like situation is also developing at Maniram, Kudria, Banrahan extension near Bhuteli, Pipiganj Makhnahan embankment, Rampur, Nayagaon and in Belipar area, locals said.

On Tuesday late night the Ilahigabh regulator also started leaking.

In 1998, the highest level of River Rapti was recorded at 77.54 meter. On Tuesday evening the Rapti was flowing at 76.95, which is only 59 cm below the mark that was recorded in 1998.

In 2001, River Rohini’s highest level was recorded as 85.43 meter which had caused heavy flooding in the region. After 20 years on Tuesday evening, River Rohini was flowing at 84.97 meter which is only 46 cm below the mark recorded in 2001.