4 migrant workers killed in landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

Four construction workers--three from Assam and one from Uttar Pradesh-- died in a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, police said. The landslide occurred in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district around 2am on Friday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at around 2am on Friday. The workers were involved in a government project at Yingkiong-Tuting road. They were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened, police said..

“Six workers were sleeping there but four of them came under the mud. They were buried alive and the dead bodies were recovered after a few hours,” said deputy superintendent of police of Upper Siang district, Tasso Kato.

The deceased have been identified as Bacchu Rahutia (28), Sanjib Rahutia (19), Birbal Rahutia (24) and Pritam (25). Bacchu, Rahutia and Rahutia are residents of Kakopather area of Assam’s Tinsukia district. Pritam was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

The bodies were recovered early morning on Friday and police sent them for postmortem process. A case of unnatural death was registered at Jengging Police Station in Upper Siang district.

The identity cards of the deceased were recovered and their family members were called immediately and the bodies were handed over to them.

Officials of the district disaster management authorities said that heavy rainfall has been recorded in various parts of the district and a few minor landslides were reported.

“This was not a large landslide but unfortunately these workers were sleeping in that area. Two of them managed to escape but four were buried alive,” officials said.

They said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot after getting the information. It took around two hours to take them out. The unconscious bodies were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead.