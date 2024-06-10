 Four of family drown in Ghaghra river - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Four of family drown in Ghaghra river

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jun 11, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The incident took place when the members had gone to the Ghaghra river to take a bath. The river flowed at a distance of about a km from their village.

Four members of a family drowned while one sustained serious injuries when the victims accidentally slipped into deep waters in Ghaghra river at Teliyar village under Padhuva police station limits on Monday morning.

The incident took place when the members had gone to the Ghaghra river to take a bath. The river flowed at a distance of about a km from their village.

The members, while enjoying bath in the river accidentally slipped into deep waters, and started drowning. Local villagers rushed to the spot to rescue them, but could not save four of the victims while one of them got seriously injured.

Deputy police superintendent (DSP), Nighasan Praveen Kumar told media persons, “The deceased were identified as Sushila (52), Satyam (24), Urvashi (17) and Kanha (10), all residents of Teliyar village.”

He added that another member of the family identified as Naini was rescued but in view of her serious condition, she was first rushed to Ramiabehar locality and later to district hospital for treatment.

Local Padhuva police were informed about the incident, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.

Reports said all the family members had assembled to celebrate a birthday in Telitar village on Sunday.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Four of family drown in Ghaghra river
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
