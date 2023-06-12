'Khan Mubarak, close aide of Chhota Rajan, dies in UP hospital

Gangster Khan Mubarak, a close aide of underworld kingpin Chhota Rajan, died at the Hardoi district hospital within an hour of being shifted from the district jail, on Monday. (ALSO READ | ‘Scoop’ series: HC refuses to grant urgent reliefs to Chhota Rajan) Gangster Khan Mubarak (Sourced)

Mubarak figured in the list of 31 mafiosi and gangsters, the Uttar Pradesh police released in April. Mubarak was struggling with a lung infection and pneumonia in jail, said the officials.

Jail superintendent Sanjay Kumar Singh said Mubarak was brought to Hardoi Jail in June 2022 from Maharajganj jail. Having 44 cases of murder, armed robbery and dacoity, Mubarak was being treated in the jail hospital.

“His condition worsened in the last two days; he was taken to the district hospital on Monday noon. He died during treatment,” said Singh.

According to officials in the STF, Mubarak was a hitman of Rajan, and his elder brother, Zafar Supari, continues to work for him.

He shot to infamy with the murders of two men in police custody in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, in 2006. Both men were inside the police van when they were shot.

He was first arrested by the STF in 2007 in connection with the looting of a cash van. Spending five years in jail, Mubarak came out in 2012. In the next two years his name came up in a number of cases of extortion and at least two murders, one of criminal Osama and a businessman Ainuddin.

He was arrested after a murderous attempt on the life of BSP leader Zargham Mehdi in 2017. Mehdi was shot nine times but survived. A year later, Mehdi was attacked again but could not survive this time.

Mubarak was jailed in this case. In 2017, before his arrest, some videos surfaced in which he was seen shooting an apple placed on the head of people.

The Ambedkar Nagar police this year had invoked Gangsters’ Act also, officials said.