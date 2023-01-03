Home / Cities / Others / Global Investors’ Summit: Chalk out strategy for successful roadshows to attract domestic investors: U.P. chief secy

Global Investors’ Summit: Chalk out strategy for successful roadshows to attract domestic investors: U.P. chief secy

others
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The chief secretary asked officials to be in regular touch with companies that have signed MoUs for investment in the state

Chief secretary said that departments should identify areas where maximum investment could be brought. (HT Photo)
Chief secretary said that departments should identify areas where maximum investment could be brought. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday directed state officials to prepare an effective strategy for the success of roadshows that would soon be held in different cities of the country. These roadshows are aimed at attracting domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow next month.

In a meeting with senior officials, Mishra pointed out that roadshows in foreign nations -- which were held last year -- sent out a positive message about Uttar Pradesh to investors across the world. “Now, we have to reach out to our domestic investors as well,” the officer said while asking concerned officials to prepare a plan for the same.

Mishra also asked officials to ensure that concerned departments necessarily hold meetings with investors by January 20 and set up an investor cell to resolve investors’ issues, if any. He said that departments should identify areas where maximum investment could be brought. Additionally, Mishra directed the information and publicity department to prepare an attractive film on government policies and other positive aspects to attract more investment in Uttar Pradesh from domestic investors.

The chief secretary further asked officials to be in regular touch with companies that have signed MoUs for investment in the state. Authorities have also been directed to appoint senior nodal officers to follow-up on investment proposals. The Global Investors’ Summit, he said, was going to be a historic event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out