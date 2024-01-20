close_game
News / Cities / Others / Goa hotel manager arrested for murder of wife

Goa hotel manager arrested for murder of wife

ByGerard de Souza
Jan 20, 2024 02:55 PM IST

According to police, the accused murdered his wife after taking her for a stroll at the Cabo de Rama beach in Canacona in South Goa

PANAJI: The Goa Police have arrested a native of Lucknow, working in a managerial position at a hotel in south Goa, for allegedly murdering his wife at a beach in south Goa.

Police said the woman's body was found on the seashore in South Goa at around 3.45 pm on Friday.
Police said the woman’s body was found on the seashore in South Goa at around 3.45 pm on Friday. (Representative Image)

According to police, Gaurav Katiyar, murdered his wife Diksha Ganganwar, 27, also a native of Lucknow, after taking her for a stroll at the Cabo de Rama beach in Canacona.

“The body was found on the seashore tossed about in the waves at around 3.45 pm on Friday,” said Cuncolim police inspector Diogo Gracias.

Katiyar was arrested by police on Friday evening after prima facie injuries on the body indicated that the woman was murdered.

According to police, Katiyar who had been married to his wife for around one and a half year, is likely to have killed his wife as he suspected her to be involved in extramarital affairs.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The motive will be established through further investigations,” Gracias added.

