News / Cities / Others / Gujarat man arrested for allegedly raping fellow tourist at Goa resort

Gujarat man arrested for allegedly raping fellow tourist at Goa resort

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2023 07:52 PM IST

According to the compaint filed by the rape survivour, the accused, identified as one Laxmanbhai Shiyar, 47, invited her to visit him at the resort in North Goa

The Goa Police have arrested a tourist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a fellow tourist who he had befriended and exchanged phone numbers with during a flight to Goa.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the compaint filed by the rape survivour, the accused, identified as one Laxmanbhai Shiyar, 47, invited her to visit him at the resort in North Goa where he was staying on the pretext of “showing amenities available in said resort”.

However, after she visited him at the resort, he took him to his room and raped her, police said.

“The two travelled to Goa separately, but he started calling her and asked her to come to the resort he was staying at. After committing the act, he threatened her not to reveal what has happened to anyone,” said deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

The incident took place on Wednesday (August 23), said police.

The police arrested Shiyar from Tivim, a neighbouring village where he was staying after he had checked out of the resort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out