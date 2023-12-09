Gujarat’s Banni grasslands get government nod for cheetah breeding centre

The Union government has granted approval for the establishment of a cheetah breeding centre in the Banni grasslands of Gujarat’s Kutch district, Gujarat’ minister for forests and environment, Mulubhai Bera, announced. Cheetahs once freely roamed the Banni grasslands in Gujarat but became extinct in the wild within the state. (Representative Image)

The proposal, initiated by the Gujarat government and submitted to the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management Authority, (NCAMPA) received the green light from the executive committee of NCAMPA during its meeting on Friday, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The minister said that cheetahs once freely roamed the Banni grasslands but had unfortunately become extinct in the wild within the state. “With the recent approval, we are hopeful that cheetahs will once again grace the wild landscapes of Kutch,” he added.

The hunt for a new home for the majestic cats in India comes more than a year after the inception of the cheetah reintroduction project in India on September 17, 2022. This reconsideration seems to stem from the realisation that Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh might not be the ideal counterpart to the vast South African savannas, said experts.

“The import of cheetahs from African countries like Namibia highlights the pivotal role of grasslands, considering the cheetah’s natural habitat. Despite the challenge of an insufficient prey base in Banni, the absence of apex predators like leopards in the region presents a favourable environment for cheetahs to adapt to their new home in Gujarat. The forest department will, however, have to introduce some prey base for cheetahs first,” said a wildlife expert who spoke on condition of anonymity.

With the implementation of the Banni project, Gujarat will become the only state in India to become home to both Asiatic lions and cheetahs.

There were records of cheetah hunting in Saurashtra and Dahod until 1921, adding that several reference journals have mentioned cheetah presence in Gujarat until the early 1940s, according to experts.

Banni grasslands, along with the Kachchh Desert Sanctuary, cover approximately 5,000 km² area in the Kachchh district of north-western Gujarat.

The region lies south of the Rann of Kachchh mud-flats and parts of it get inundated by sea water during the rainy season. The area surveyed by experts for re-introduction of cheetahs in Banni stretches from Hajipeer in the west to Dadar in the east and Khavda in the north, to Jura in the south. A small part of the Kachchh Wildlife Sanctuary around Kala Dungar on Pacham Island was also studied for this purpose.

“With the existing cheetah prey base, Banni grasslands can sustain only two cheetahs. However, the Banni area is flanked by the Narayan Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary on the west and the Kachchh Wildlife Sanctuary on the east, encompassing over 5,000 km2 of area. With proper management strategies and plans to restore the habitat in this presently degraded system, ungulate densities can increase substantially. Under such conditions it would be possible for this region to support as many as 55 cheetahs, as per carrying capacity estimates,” according to a report ‘Assessing the Potential for Reintroducing the Cheetah in India’ prepared by Wildlife Trust of India and Wildlife Institute of India’ for MOEF&CC.

The carnivores found in the region include hyena, wolf, jackal, Indian fox, caracal and jungle cat. Great Indian bustards have been reported in Abdasa grasslands, about 40 km away. Lesser florican, and Houbara bustards are seasonal visitors to the Banni and fringes of the Kachchh desert. Around 32 species of palatable but salt-tolerant grasses have been reported from the Banni.

The present-day Banni was preserved as a grazing zone by the erstwhile ruler of Kachchh, Maharao Khengarji and agricultural operations in the area were prohibited. This was mainly for the benefit of the pastoralist community found in this region called ‘Maldharis’. This area is a completely flat terrain with salt encrustations, which makes agriculture an unviable option as a source of income for everyone.

People in the area depend mainly on buffaloes and horses. They maintain a breed of buffalo, called the Banni buffalo that has high disease resistance and can survive on salt tolerant grass species and has a high milk yield. Banni is also famous for the Wagad breed of draught bullocks, the largest indigenous breed in India, according to the report.

“The government nod is only for setting up a breeding centre and there is no proposal for releasing them in the wild later. Regarding the number of cheetahs to be brought in and the timeline, all such details are yet to be finalised,” said a senior forest official aware of the matter.