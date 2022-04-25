Gusty winds, light rain in Delhi. But met office says it will be hotter tomorrow
NEW DELHI: It was another warm day for national capital Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature hovering between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city but the weather changed rapidly by late evening, with gusty winds of 30-60 km/hour, accompanied with light drizzle in some parts, weather department officials said late on Monday.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Monday – two degrees above normal for this time of the year.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD attributed the change in weather towards the evening to a western disturbance passing through the region. But he underlined that it will have a limited impact on the weather.
Delhi is forecast to see a maximum of around 42 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Tuesday, with other parts likely touching close to 44 degrees. Neighbouring Gurugram, which recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius on Monday - it was four degrees above normal - is forecast to see a rise in maximum temperature during the week and touch 46 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.
“Due to the impact of this western disturbance, Delhi saw a passing effect, with thunderstorm activty and gusty winds ranging from 30-60 km/hr after 8:30 pm. A drizzle was also recorded in some parts of Delhi and while this will have a cooling effect at night, its impact will disappear by Tuesday,” said Jenamani.
Met officials said while the impact of the western disturbance was more concentrated in Haryana, parts of southwest Delhi and west Delhi, which saw the major impact of this passing spell.
Another western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India from April 28 onwards but met officials said the impact of this spell is not yet known. “We are monitoring it closely to see whether it will only lead to cloudy skies or more,” Jenamani added.
While Safdarjung had a high of 40.6 degrees, it was the sports complex station in east Delhi which was Delhi’s hottest location, recording a maximum of 43.1 degrees. Forecast for Tuesday shows clear skies during the day, with the maximum hovering between 42 and 44 degrees in most parts of Delhi.
