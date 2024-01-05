‘Heroism is following laws, not breaking them’

Heroism is following laws and not breaking them, said commissioner of police Prayagraj Ramit Sharma while addressing students on the concluding day of Students Police Experiential Learning Programme (SPEL) at the Police Lines here on Friday. Students on the concluding day of SPEL in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

A group of 45 students, including girl students of United Engineering College in Naini, were selected under the initiative. They were attached to different police stations under observation of nodal officers.

The students learnt technical know-how about traffic control and the role of policemen in smooth traffic movement across the city.

Police officials said the students also got information about steps taken by the police in controlling crime against women and what schemes and helpline have been launched for their empowerment.

Interacting with students, Sharma said youths often idolise mafias, law breakers and gangsters. The objective of the SPEL programme is to reach out to students and youths and communicate with them to change their mindset.

During the one-month programme, students were taken to ICCC, juvenile home, old age homes and were taught about dial-112, narcotics control, women helpline, traffic control and working of police.

SPEL initiative was taken under a programme launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The police commissioner also awarded certificates to the participants on the conclusion of the programme.