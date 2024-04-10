IIIT Allahabad’s annual tech fest, Aproksha-2024, commences

The three-day annual technical fest—Aproksha-2024—began at the Jhalwa campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) here on Wednesday. Inaugural function of the annual tech fest at IIIT-A on Wednesday (HT Photo)

IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone inaugurated the fest and said that this annual event serves as a platform for students to showcase their technical prowess, engage in cutting-edge discussions and foster industry partnerships.

“With a strong emphasis on skill development and knowledge sharing, the fest not only celebrates technological advancements but also propels the institution towards greater academic excellence and industry relevance”, he added.

He further said that technical fests are not just about robot battles and coding marathons; they are the lifeblood of academic institutions. Such fests provide a platform for students to showcase their skills, learn from industry experts, and network like there’s no tomorrow, he added.

IIIT-A’s dean of student affairs Prof Ranjit Singh painted a picture of a future where technology and innovation reign supreme.

Robotics expert Prof GC Nandi said that the fest isn’t just about flashy banners and freebies–it’s a platform for students to level up their skills and knowledge. From cutting-edge workshops to mind-bending competitions, this fest is a crash course in all things tech, he added.