INDIA bloc eyeing your property to distribute it to infiltrators: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance of employing various tactics to grab power, asserting that the people can clearly see through their mischievous plans and won’t be deceived this time. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Balrampur (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in the Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency of Balrampur to seek votes for Shravasti candidate Saket Mishra and Gainsari assembly by-election candidate Shailesh Kumar Singh ‘Shailu’, the chief minister remarked, “Opposition’s proposed inheritance tax is like Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax, which he imposed to convert Hindus to Islam. This is totally unacceptable. They will also distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the BJP will foil all their plans. The spirit of Aurangzeb has infiltrated the SP and the Congress.”

The CM said that the SP and Congress alliance were against Ram, the nation, and the poor. “They are making a malicious attempt to infringe on the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes. We all need to be vigilant about their conspiracies. This country belongs to us, and it is we who must make decisions for its development.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is serving the people. We do not discriminate; rather, we work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ The people have also understood their intentions, which is why they are saying, ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar’,” he said.

He further added that previously, walking on the roads of Balrampur was difficult, and people lacked access to drinking water. “Now, there is a 24-hour electricity supply, and the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ is being implemented to provide clean drinking water to every household,” he said.

“Earlier, it used to take six hours to travel from Gorakhpur to Devi Patan temple and eight hours from Gonda. Today, the journey takes just two and a half hours from Gorakhpur and 45 minutes from Gonda. This is the guarantee of the Modi government,” he added.

‘BJP govt reopens Munderwa sugar mill’

Addressing a public meeting at Janta Inter College Nagar Bazar Mahadeva in support of Basti candidate Harish Dwivedi, Yogi said, “This election clearly pits ‘Ram Bhakts’ against ‘Ram Drohis’.” He said that the Munderwa Sugar Mill, which was shut down during the SP government, had been revived by the BJP government and road connectivity had also been improved..

“Basti now has Gorakhpur airport on one side and Ayodhya airport on the other. The region also benefits from the Maharishi Vashishtha Medical College and the Madhav Babu Medical College in Siddharthnagar. The BJP government is also establishing Atal Residential Schools, which will educate orphans and children of labourers,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in the Sagri assembly of the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in support of Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, the CM said, “Currently, SP is contesting only 62 seats, and even in those, their candidates are dropping out one by one. This is the result of their past deeds. PM Narendra Modi has enshrined the idol of Lord Ram in a magnificent temple after 500 years, whereas SP members once claimed that not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya.”

“The time has come to make those who created an identity crisis in Azamgarh and turned it into a den of terrorists struggle for every vote,” he said.

“Those who support terrorists, mafia, and oppose the Ram temple must lose their security deposits. Today, world-class highways, airports, railways, metros, universities, and medical colleges are being built in the country. Additionally, 80 crore people in the country are receiving free rations,” Yogi added.