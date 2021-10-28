Industrial park will ruin Mattewara forests: Ludhiana NGOs

Raising hue and cry over the proposed industrial park project near Mattewara forests, various NGOs staged a peaceful protest by holding placards on chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi’s route to the venue of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

The members of NGOs, including the Public Action Committee (PAC), Naroa Punjab Manch, Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, etc., stated that they are not against setting up the industry, but it should not damage or pollute the water bodies and forest area.

The protesting residents also tried to meet the CM, but they were allegedly not allowed by the police.

A social activist, Jaskirat Singh, said they have been protesting against the proposed project of developing an industrial park allegedly on the flood plains of river Sutlej and near Mattewara forests. A petition regarding the same was also filed in National Green Tribunal, but the government is still moving forward with the proposal, which will ultimately pollute Sutlej and damage the forest area.

“We staged a peaceful protest around 2km away from the venue for the summit. After the convoy of the CM moved past the protest site, a few police officials came and said they will help us meet the CM near the helipad site. They, however, detained us in the nearby school and did not allow us to meet CM,” said Singh.