Today, girls have become stronger than ever before: Judo gold medallist Antim Yadav

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Recognising that the crime rate against women is rising by the day, she said that the knowledge of a martial art form would greatly benefit women in the long run.

LUCKNOW Indulging in sports has not only provided me with a dream and passion but has also made me self-sufficient and given me the confidence of being able to protect myself from physical threats, said Judo gold medallist Antim Yadav, who finished at the top at the Khelo India University Games.

At present, Yadav is training at the Sports Authority of India Judo Centre in Bhopal. (HT Photo)
Recognising that the crime rate against women is rising by the day, she said that the knowledge of a martial art form would greatly benefit women in the long run, and therefore, they should be encouraged and endorsed by institutions across the country.

“In today’s day and age, many daughters of the country are learning martial arts like judo and karate, so, they can protect themselves and also win medals for the country. Earlier, people would say that girls need help in protecting themselves but the situation is changing now. Today, girls have become stronger than before,” said Yadav while adding that learning judo has helped her gain confidence in herself in more ways than one.

At present, Yadav is training at the Sports Authority of India Judo Centre in Bhopal. She won a gold medal at the last Khelo India tournament in the 48-kg category while representing the Lovely Professional University. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh-based farming family, Yadav has never had to face discouragement from her parents, who have always stood in support of her dreams. According to Yadav, her father believes that it is becoming increasingly important for young women to learn to protect themselves against the unimaginable situations of violence and assault that get reported each and every day.

“Self-protection can make one both physically and mentally strong. Unfortunately, not a lot of people are educated about the different martial art forms they can learn, which is why a platform as big as Khelo India is very important,” said Yadav. It is her dream to represent India and win medals for the country on a global stage.

