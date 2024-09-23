Kanpur Dehat factory fire: Death toll rises to six; two arrested

The death toll in devastating fire in a foam mattress factory on Saturday morning in Kanpur Dehat rose to six. Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in a factory, in Kanpur Dehat on Saturday. (PTI)

While the charred bodies of three workers were recovered in the evening on Saturday, three others died during treatment in Kanpur and Lucknow on Sunday.

Following the incident, the chief fire officer (CFO) has filed an FIR of culpable homicide and gross negligence against four persons associated with the factory’s management. Police have arrested two of them in connection with the case.

CFO Krishna Kumar said the FIR has been lodged against Reena Agarwal, director of RP Poly Plast Pvt. Ltd., and her son Shishir Garg, and Shashank Garg. The factory has been sealed by authorities in the wake of the tragedy.

SP Kanpur Dehat, BBTGS Murthy said that a large tin shed collapsed during the fire, prompting the fire department and state disaster response force (SDRF) to assist in its removal.

Earlier, three bodies were recovered from the debris, identified by family members as Prashun,18, of Sujaur; Lavkush, 20, of Anantapur; and Manoj, 17, of Mudra Shahi.

On Sunday, Amit 28, Ajit,16, both from Anantapur, and Vishal 29, of Jariha, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in Kanpur and Lucknow, he said.

Authorities have sealed the factory due to violations of safety regulations. The police have arrested Shashank Garg and Shishir Garg, residents of Tilaknagar in Kanpur. Further action will be taken based on the complaints filed by the victims’ families, said Murthy.