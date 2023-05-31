To prevent Alaya-like cave-ins, LDA makes structural audit of buildings compulsory

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will carry out structural audit of buildings that will come up in future with the help of expert agencies to ensure there is no repeat of the Alaya Apartment-like incidents, which claimed three lives. The five-floor multi-storey Alaya residential apartment on Wazir Hasan road had collapsed on January 24 this year. (Deepak Gupta)

The development authority, in its board meeting on Wednesday, decided to carry out a structural audit of all upcoming multi-storey four-floor buildings or those high-rise buildings that are 15 meters (or above) in height.

Like fire safety certificate of a building is compulsory after every five years, the structural audit will also be made compulsory. Structural consultants will submit report on safety of the building, possible remedial steps (if required), and retrofitting steps.

“The LDA has decided to rope in expert government bodies like RITES and renowned institutes like IIT-Roorkee to carry out structural audit of buildings,” said Indramani Tripathi, vice chairman of the development authority. This is to ensure that there is no repeat of Alaya Apartment-like incidents in future, Tripathi added. The five-floor multi-storey residential apartment on Wazir Hasan road had collapsed on January 24 this year. The cave-in claimed three lives and injured 14 others.

According to the LDA’s proposal, for the first five years after construction of the high rise, the builder will be responsible for its structural safety and thereafter the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) or board of management of association of apartment owners will be responsible for it.

The development authority will prepare a panel of reputed structural consultants that will comprise of IIT, NIT, central universities, CSIR, reputed research institutes and consulting firms. The builder will have to choose the agency for structural audit from this list.

Even after the builder gets completion certificate from the development authority, if the apartment owners association finds any structural defects, then the development authority could again order structural audit given that 25% of building residents request for it. In case of a negative structural report, repair work will have to be carried out within a month and has to be completed within the next six months.

NEW NORMS

Structural audit will be carried out as a qualitative assessment in accordance with latest guidelines of NBC Visual Health inspection of buildings covering internal, external and common areas.

Preparation of detailed report of structural defects.

Detailed inspection of quality of material, workmanship, and other necessary requirements.

Finding reasons for damage, seepage, and status of external plumbing installations.

Review of structural damages to evaluate structural stability and safety of building.

Estimation of structural capacity on the basis of tests (non-destructive evaluation tests).

Analysis of cause of damage.

Various tests to confirm strength of existing concrete.

Testing to evaluate masonry strength to estimate load bearing capacity of the structure.