Legal awareness seminar held at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana

The legal literacy cell of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week. A legal awareness seminar and a poster-making competition were organised as a part of the week.

Prabhjot Singh Kalki, chief judicial magistrate cum district legal services authority, District Court, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Kirpal Kaur, vice-principal, and Mandeep Dua, in charge of the legal literacy cell, welcomed him. Prabhjot Singh Kalki told the students about the legal services authorities. He emphasized the ways to get free legal aid and also talked about mediation centres and permanent Lok Adalat.

An interactive session was also held wherein students’ queries were answered. Kirpal Kaur expressed her gratitude to Prabhjot Singh Kalki, CJM, for enlightening the students about their legal rights. Mandeep Kaur proposed the vote of thanks.