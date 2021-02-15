IND USA
Legal fraternity, politicos, mourn the death of former SC judge PB Sawant

PUNE Retired Supreme Court (SC) judge PB Sawant (90) passed away at his city residence around 9 am on Monday
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST

PUNE Retired Supreme Court (SC) judge PB Sawant (90) passed away at his city residence around 9 am on Monday. Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at Baner.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife Jayshree, daughters Sujata and Rajashree and son Vishwajeet.

His daughter Sujata Mane said, “My father had a remarkable career as a judge. He delivered important judgments which have benefited citizens at large. He was upright and never gave up on his principles. He will be remembered for his work for the people. He is a shining example of his courageous judgments for the benefit of society.”

Besides being the chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI) during 1995-2001, Justice Sawant was also instrumental in organising the first edition of Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, and served as its co-convenor along with retired Justice BG Kolse Patil.

“Justice Sawant always stood for justice and emancipation of the people. He is an ideal for all of us and excelled in his field of jurisprudence, was an activist and a devoted social worker. His death is a great loss to the social and legal fraternity,” said retired Judge BG Kolse Patil.

“Pained by the demise of noted former Justice PB Sawant Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. May the departed soul rest in peace,” home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his condolence message said that the social reforms movement in Maharashtra has suffered an irreparable loss with the demise of Justice Sawant.

“Justice Sawant will be remembered for his contribution towards the judiciary and social reforms. We have lost a person who was vocal on various social and political issues of the country,” he said.

Career Highlights

Born on June 30, 1930, Sawant started practising as a lawyer in Bombay High Court after completing LLB degree from Mumbai University. He wrote several articles and recommended many social and economic reforms in his book ‘Grammar of democracy’.

According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Sawant practised as an advocate in the Bombay High Court (HC) and Supreme Court of India since 1957 in all branches of law—civil, criminal, industrial, service election, constitutional and co-operative on the original and appellate side.

He was appointed a judge in Bombay High Court in 1973 and his important decisions include inquiry into the June 1982 Air India crash.

He was appointed a Supreme Court Judge in 1989 and retired in 1995.

He also worked with retired Justice Suresh Hosbet on an Indian People’s Tribunal headed by Justice VR Krishna Iyer to investigate the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He served as the chairman of the Press Council of India during 1995-2001

Justice Sawant was also instrumental in organising the first edition of Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, and served as its co-convenor along with retired Justice BG Kolse Patil.

Justice Sawant also chaired the judicial commission which was set up in 2003 to probe the corruption charges against four NCP ministers by social crusader Anna Hazare.

